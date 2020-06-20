PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Don’s Appliances is partnering with Habitat For Humanity in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Until yesterday, Don’s Appliances would deliver new refrigerators for free, that way the old ones could find a new home.

Today, Don’s donated the appliances to the ReStore home in Swissvale.

“The products that we received from them, the appliances, are very important as one of our highest-selling products in that we have in our ReStore,” said Dr. Howard Slaughter, the president and CEO of Habitat For Humanity of Greater Pittsburgh. “We’re excited because these products will be purchased by families who will then put these products in their homes and this is a way for us to help the community.

The proceeds will benefit Habitat For Humanity’s homeownership and repair programs.