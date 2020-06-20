EMSWORTH (KDKA) — Several people were sound asleep in their beds when flames spread through a home in Emsworth this morning.

Thankfully, everyone was evacuated safely, all thanks to a hero who quickly sprung into action.

“Thank God nobody died. The roof could have caved in on them,” said Pat Gross.

Scorched side panels, shattered glass, and lots of emotions left behind after flames ripped through the rear addition of this two-story home on the 200 block of Bryson Avenue in Emsworth around 5:00 a.m. this morning.

“We had fire through the roof and the rear when we first got here,” said Emsworth Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jim Khol.

This house belongs to the Gross family. They say a ventilation fan caught fire in the rear bathroom.

“Could have been a short or something,” Patrick Gross said.

Flames moved fast.

“I was like what am I going to do? I have to get everyone out,” Patrick Gross said.

19-year-old Patrick Gross acted much faster! He was inside with six of his family members, their three dogs Buttercup, Princess and Roxy, and the cat. He rallied everyone up and got them to safety.

“One at a time. Everyone out one at a time,” Patrick said.

He is now hailed a hero.

“He’s a hero. He pulled everybody out. He saved everybody,” Pat said.

Fire crews at the scene say there is major damage to the rear addition of the home.

There is some minor damage to the main area of the house. The family says they’re making living arrangements with other family members while repairs are being made.