EMSWORTH, Pa. (KDKA) — A family is safe early Saturday morning after escaping a house fire in Emsworth.

When a fire started around 5:00 a.m. at a house in the 200 block of Bryson Avenue, 19-year old Patrick Gross helped his entire family escape the home without injury.

It’s believed that the fire started in the rear addition of the home in a bathroom vent fan.

Princess on the left. Roxy on the right. Two of the 3 dogs safe and secure after evacuating their owner’s burning home in Emsworth this morning. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/Fq6qsZ1SII — Royce KDKA 🖥 (@roycejonesnews) June 20, 2020

Crews at the scene believe that the fire may have spread to other parts of the home as well.

When Patrick discovered the fire in the vent fan, he was able to get his entire family out of the home, including their three dogs.

The family was not able to get their cat out of the home — but fire crews at the scene tell KDKA that the cat was seen in the home in good health.