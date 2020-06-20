Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Across southwestern Pennsylvania, people continue to help feed their communities.
On Friday, the non-profit group, Feed The Hood, delivered food in the Mon Valley. Yesterday marked two years since Antwon Rose was fatally shot. Volunteers handed out food in Hawkins Village in Rankin where Rose lived.
“Right here, we’re just celebrating the life of Antwon Rose,” said Carlos Thomas, a volunteer. “Miss Michelle reached out to us. We just wanted to cook. There’s over 500 meals, there’s produce boxes, there’s water. We’re here to celebrate the life, keep the movement going.”
Since it started in 2016, Feed The Hood has fed thousands of families around southwestern Pennsylvania.
