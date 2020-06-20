GEORGE FLOYD LATEST:Antwon Rose Remembered 2 Years After Shooting In East Pittsburgh
NEW CASTLE (KDKA) – Friends and family gathered on Saturday to remember Amari Wise.

Wise was the 19-year-old from New Castle that had been missing since earlier this month.

    • His body was found Monday in the woods in Shenango Township.

    Police have accused Connor Henry of killing Wise, he and his father Todd have been arrested and charged for Wise’s death.

