PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — First responders were at the scene of a house fire in Pittsburgh early Saturday morning.

The fire started overnight along Shetland Street in Pittsburgh’s Larimer neighborhood.

It was a startling start to the morning for those living in the 6500 block of Shetland Street.

Two ladder trucks were high above the scene, dousing the home with water.

Fire destroyed a home in Larimer overnight. 6500 block of Shetland St. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/OL67iXAXz5 — Royce KDKA 🖥 (@roycejonesnews) June 20, 2020

When KDKA crews arrived at the scene, most of the flames had been knocked down by fire crews.

However, neighbors who live in the area say that the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Neighbors told KDKA’s Royce Jones that they could feel the heat from the blaze.

Crews at the scene tell KDKA that no one was transported from the scene.

It is unclear if anyone was injured related to the blaze.