ELIZABETH, Pa. (KDKA) — Dale Provins, the Jefferson Hills Police Officer who died after a head-on crash earlier this month will be laid to rest in Elizabeth today.
Provins was on duty in his squad car when a pick-up truck crossed a center line and collided head-on with Provins’ patrol vehicle earlier this month.
Provins died about 10 days later.
He was a 15-year veteran of the Jefferson Hills Police Department and a Marine Corps veteran.
The funeral service is expected to get underway Saturday morning around 11:00 a.m. at Round Hill Cemetery.
