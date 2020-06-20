HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 503 new cases of Coronavirus on Saturday, in addition to 20 new deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 81,266 since Friday’s report.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The statewide death toll has reached 6,419.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

There are 556,461 patients who have tested negative to date.

To see the state’s county-by-county breakdown of cases and deaths, visit this link.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the yellow or green phase of reopening.

