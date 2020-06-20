PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Signs around Pittsburgh are helping provide a social distancing measuring guide for Yinzers.
Social distancing has become part of everyday life amid the Coronavirus pandemic.
Markers in grocery stores, outside stores, and in other parts of life help people be able to maintain safe distance of six feet between others.
In Pittsburgh, signs have been seen in the area that are using different ways to measure six feet.
The sign lists the following ways to measure six feet as a social distancing ‘guide for Yinzers.’
- 29 ketchup bottles
- 3 Terrible Towels
- 4 Stanley Cups
- 4 Parking chairs
Seen in and around the city of Pittsburgh. Gotta love sport fans, especially hockey fans! Social Distancing works great when the #StanleyCup is the measuring device. @nhl @penguins @HockeyHallFame pic.twitter.com/efgkdHdJkj
— Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) June 19, 2020
When put in these terms and ways to measure six feet, it should help Pittsburghers be able to keep their distance more accurately.
