GEORGE FLOYD LATEST:Antwon Rose Remembered 2 Years After Shooting In East Pittsburgh
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local News, Pittsburgh News, Social Distancing

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Signs around Pittsburgh are helping provide a social distancing measuring guide for Yinzers.

Social distancing has become part of everyday life amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Markers in grocery stores, outside stores, and in other parts of life help people be able to maintain safe distance of six feet between others.

In Pittsburgh, signs have been seen in the area that are using different ways to measure six feet.

The sign lists the following ways to measure six feet as a social distancing ‘guide for Yinzers.’

  • 29 ketchup bottles
  • 3 Terrible Towels
  • 4 Stanley Cups
  • 4 Parking chairs

When put in these terms and ways to measure six feet, it should help Pittsburghers be able to keep their distance more accurately.

Comments