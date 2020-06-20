PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Summer begins at 5:43 p.m., leaving today the longest period of daylight in the Northern Hemisphere.

We will have to deal with some patchy fog this morning, but mainly dry conditions.

High temperatures today will be in the low-to-mid-80’s with higher humidity than the past couple of days.

With that, any showers and thunderstorms that pop up will be heat-driven this afternoon and evening.

There will be plenty of sunshine and dry time to enjoy.

We have a very similar setup for Father’s Day on Sunday, where temperatures will be warmer in the mid-80’s.

With a weak disturbance crossing the region, showers and storms could pop-up again.

Although no severe weather threat is expected this weekend, you could still get caught in a heavy downpour and hear rumbles of thunder and even see lightning.

We will have an unsettled start to the week as warm and humid air stick around along with the chance for more showers and possible storms.

