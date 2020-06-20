PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Point Park University has adjusted its plans for the upcoming fall semester.

In a letter addressed to students, the university said on Thursday that classes would still begin on August 31 and end on December 14; however, students would not return to campus for in-person instruction after Thanksgiving break. All classes and exams will be completed remotely following Thanksgiving break.

“We are moving to remote learning for the final two weeks of classes and exams to help decrease the possibility of a resurgence of Covid-19 following the weeklong break,” university President Paul Hennigan said. “Our Faculty are preparing classes to ensure that all work requiring campus facilities and in-person instruction can be completed prior to the Thanksgiving break or independently thereafter. The final few sessions after Thanksgiving will be designed by faculty to maintain the high level of instruction and learning experienced throughout the semester, and final exams also will be given remotely.”

Despite classes being held remotely, some campus services will remain open during the last two weeks of the semester, including offices, computer labs and university housing for those who wish to stay. Additionally, university sports will retain its regular schedule and some events at the Pittsburgh Playhouse events will still be held.

In the months of in-person instruction, the university said it would be introducing measures to limit the number of students in a single space, such as classrooms, lounges and elevators.

Point Park University announced it will publish its “Guide to On-Campus Learning and Operations 2020-21” on the week of July 6. President Paul Hennigan is expected to give a video presentation that same week to clarify details of the university’s reopening process.