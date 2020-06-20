GEORGE FLOYD LATEST:Antwon Rose Remembered 2 Years After Shooting In East Pittsburgh
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, Local News, Local TV, Reopening, Social Distancing, Splash Lagoon

ERIE (KDKA) — Splash Lagoon announced it will reopen next week.

The popular water park says it is reopening to the public on June 26. They say employees have been busy spending more than 3,600 hours there, cleaning and sanitizing the entire resort.

Splash Lagoon also say it will have a Sanitation Specialist, committed to regularly cleaning surfaces touched by guests. The Treasure Island Arcade has been expanded by 3,500 square feet to give guests more room and more games to play.

More details about the resort’s new practices can be found on its website.

Comments