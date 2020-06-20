Comments
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A vigil was held Friday night in New Castle for Amari Wise.
Dozens of people lit candles at Flora Field, writing Wise’s name on the ground.
People also released lanterns.
Police say that Connor Henry shot and killed Wise inside a garage on Adams Street.
Connor, and his father Todd Henry are both in custody and facing charges in connection to Wise’s death.
RELATED STORIES:
- 20-Year-Old Suspect Accused Of Killing Amari Wise Extradited To Lawrence County, Arraigned On Homicide Charge
- Investigation Into Killing Of Amari Wise Leads To Audio Recording Of Gunshot, Witness Calls It ‘Bone-Chilling’
- Body Of Missing 19-Year-Old Amari Wise Found; Father And Son Facing Charges In His Disappearance
- New Castle Police Arrest Second Suspect In Case Involving Missing New Castle Man Amari Wise
- Suspect Wanted In The Disappearance Of Amari Wise Arrested In Maryland
- New Castle City Police Searching For Two Suspects In The Amari Wise Case, File Criminal Charges
- Police And Community Continue Search For Missing 19-Year-Old Amari Wise
- New Castle Police Department Searching For Missing 19-Year-Old Amari Wise
You must log in to post a comment.