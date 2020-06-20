GEORGE FLOYD LATEST:Antwon Rose Remembered 2 Years After Shooting In East Pittsburgh
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA)

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A vigil was held Friday night in New Castle for Amari Wise.

Dozens of people lit candles at Flora Field, writing Wise’s name on the ground.

People also released lanterns.

Police say that Connor Henry shot and killed Wise inside a garage on Adams Street.

Connor, and his father Todd Henry are both in custody and facing charges in connection to Wise’s death.

