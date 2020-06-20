PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers’ Offensive Tackle Zach Banner attended a demonstration for Antwon Rose on Friday, but he received backlash for not wearing a face mask like other demonstrators.

On Instagram, Banner said he got to the event and realized a mask was not in his car. He explained why he decided to participate anyway.

“So I had one option. I was either gonna have to pull off and drive 30 minutes and possibly miss it, or I got out the car and I said if I get this virus, it doesn’t matter,” Banner said. “Because the smiles on their faces and the support from me and our organization was way more important at the time than me thinking about that.”

This is why I did not wear a mask today (click the link below). I’m sorry if I put others at risk but when I left the protest I felt as if I did more good than harm. Moving fwd I will protest with a mask on to be generous to others.https://t.co/6V8QPFonVh — Zach Banner (@ZBNFL) June 19, 2020

Banner added that just about everyone else there did have a face mask on. He says he wears a face mask whenever he’s out. He says he takes Coronavirus very seriously.