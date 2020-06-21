PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A global pandemic, lost rings, closed wedding venues and more – it may have forced some couples to give up on their wedding plans, but not Danielle Pastin and Andy Kirtland.

They are beginning their life together on a high note. She’s an opera singer. He’s a theater director. They had planned to wed at the end of May, but the pandemic forced them to change plans and they say it took a lot to finally get to their big day.

“Since we figured out that we had to cancel the original wedding date and plans and everything, every single step has gone hysterically wrong,” Pastin said.

“And it got to the point where there is no Plan A [or] Plan B, there’s just what are we doing today,” Kirtland added.

The couple went with a lemon theme for their wedding, with the two wearing outfits with lemon print. They say they went with that theme because it embodied the struggles they faced along the way and how they overcame those problems.

Their wedding motto? “When life hands you lemons, make limoncello.”