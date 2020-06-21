Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The family of a Duquesne University student who died after jumping from the window of a residence hall are demanding answers.
The family of Marquis Jaylen Brown held a rally today.
The family claims that police could have done more to prevent his death.
Investigators said that Marquis Brown had picked up a chair, broke a window, then jumped from the 16th floor of a residence hall.
