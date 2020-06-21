GEORGE FLOYD LATEST:Antwon Rose Remembered 2 Years After Shooting In East Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The family of a Duquesne University student who died after jumping from the window of a residence hall are demanding answers.

The family of Marquis Jaylen Brown held a rally today.

The family claims that police could have done more to prevent his death.

Investigators said that Marquis Brown had picked up a chair, broke a window, then jumped from the 16th floor of a residence hall.

