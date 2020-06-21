Comments
HAZELWOOD (KDKA) — SWAT was called in to help Pittsburgh Police with a situation in Hazelwood on Sunday.
According to police, officers were attempting to serve a warrant in the 700 block of Hazelwood Avenue when a man inside closed the door and refused to cooperate with officers.
Police say that SWAT worked with a negotiator, and the man eventually opened the door and was taken into police custody without any incident.
There are no reported injuries, and no one else was with the man inside the house, police say. The identity of the man is unknown at this time.
