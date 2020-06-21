Comments
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — Video of a police officer appearing to punch a man is under review.
It all started with a 9-1-1 call for a patient who was combative with hospital staff.
Police say the man was told to return to the hospital, but refused.
That’s when the officer began using force.
The man’s family says they are disturbed by the video.
“He’s no bodybuilder or anything like that. You mean to tell me that three cops couldn’t handle you to take you back to the hospital after you were mentally ill,? asked George Corosn Sr., the man’s father.
The Cambria County District Attorney is reviewing the case.
