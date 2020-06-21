DONEGAL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A crash involving a Jeep and motorcycle rider has sent the rider to the hospital, according to Westmoreland County dispatch.

Dispatch says the motorcycle rider had to be airlifted to a hospital for treatment and is in critical condition. No one in the Jeep had to be taken to the hospital, according to dispatch.

The crash occurred around 11:20 Sunday morning on Route 31, located right off of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Exit 91. The roadway between Main Street, or Route 711, and Exit 91 is closed as of 1:07 p.m. Sunday. Detours are up, and there is no indication on how long detours will be necessary.

