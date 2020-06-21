Comments
CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are investigating a shooting that took place in Clairton late Saturday night.
Officers were called out to the 500 block of Farnsworth Avenue just before midnight.
Paramedics were also called out to the scene.
Allegheny County Homicide detectives were at the scene as well.
Police told KDKA at the scene that they were looking for surveillance video of the incident.
At this point, it is unclear what led to the shooting, the condition of the victim, or if there are any suspects.
