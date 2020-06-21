PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police helped Northside Common Ministries prepare a special gift for fathers in need.
Today marked state police’s first annual Gift in a Tie collection for Father’s Day. In total, 25 kits made up of a neck tie, socks and personal hygiene products were put together by Troop B of Pennsylvania State Police.
“We hope this helps makes Father’s Day a bit brighter,” the troop said in a tweet.
PSP Pittsburgh 1st Annual Gift in a Tie collection for Father’s Day at the Northside Common Ministries. 25 kits for men were put together. The kit included a neck tie, socks and lots of personal hygiene products. We hope this helps make Father’s Day a bit brighter. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/7Ry0LkWuzD
— Troopers Bondarenka, Broadwater & Allison (@PSPTroopBPIO) June 21, 2020
