Filed Under:Local News, Northside Common Ministries, Pennsylvania State Police, Pittsburgh News

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police helped Northside Common Ministries prepare a special gift for fathers in need.

(Photo Credit: PSPTroopBPIO Twitter)

Today marked state police’s first annual Gift in a Tie collection for Father’s Day. In total, 25 kits made up of a neck tie, socks and personal hygiene products were put together by Troop B of Pennsylvania State Police.

“We hope this helps makes Father’s Day a bit brighter,” the troop said in a tweet.

