UNIONTOWN (KDKA) – A police officer was flown to a hospital in Morgantown, W. Va. after a two-vehicle accident in Uniontown.

The accident occurred on East Fayette Street and as a result of the accident, the police vehicle caught fire.

According to the Uniontown City Police Lieutenant Kolenick, a bystander helped pull the officer from the vehicle.

After the accident, the officer was alert and talking at the scene. He was flown to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The other individual involved in the accident sustained minor injuries.

Pa. State Police are investigating the accident.

