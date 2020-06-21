Comments
UNIONTOWN (KDKA) – A police officer was flown to a hospital in Morgantown, W. Va. after a two-vehicle accident in Uniontown.
The accident occurred on East Fayette Street and as a result of the accident, the police vehicle caught fire.
According to the Uniontown City Police Lieutenant Kolenick, a bystander helped pull the officer from the vehicle.
After the accident, the officer was alert and talking at the scene. He was flown to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The other individual involved in the accident sustained minor injuries.
Pa. State Police are investigating the accident.
