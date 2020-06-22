GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Multiple employees at a Buffalo Wild Wings in Westmoreland County have tested positive for coronavirus.
The company said in a statement release Monday that they learned yesterday team members in Greensburg tested positive.
The sports bar will close to be deep cleaned and will reopen once health guidelines are met, the statement goes on to say.
“We are in continuous contact with the local health department and are taking all possible steps to ensure our guests and team members’ health and safety,” reads the statement.
Buffalo Wild Wings did not say how many employees had tested positive.
As of Monday, the Pennsylvania Health Department is reporting 527 people have tested positive for coronavirus and 19 have died in Westmoreland County.
