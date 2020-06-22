Comments
HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania Senate committee voted unanimously in support of several police reform bills.
The legislation would ban police from using chokeholds and require municipalities to adopt use of force policies, among other things.
Senator Jay Costa from Allegheny County proposed Senate Bills 458 and 459.
These bills may see a vote on the full Senate floor as early as Wednesday.
The Senate Democratic leader said bills with these reforms should hit the governor’s desk by the end of the month.
He says he is certain the governor will sign them into law.
