PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Stormy conditions are expected this afternoon into the evening hours.

High temperatures should be close to yesterday’s high of 88 degrees in Pittsburgh.

This will depend, however, on when storms arrive and where they set up.

If we see a strong storm in the 2:00 p.m. hour today at the airport, our official high temperature may only top out around 85 degrees.

Places that aren’t impacted by strong storms for the early afternoon hours should be in the mid-to-upper 80’s for high temperatures.

With the strong storm chance, Western Pennsylvania has been placed in the marginal risk zone for severe weather today.

Storms that develop will develop due to instability and will not be what we considered organized.

This means it will be tough to time out exactly when and where storms will develop.

or those out and about, it is very important on days like today to stay ‘weather aware’ as weather conditions can change quickly with little to no warning.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app

At this point, the main concerns are frequent lightning amongst the downpours that are possible.

Large hail and gusty wind will be possible with any cells that develop.

I expect we will see another stormy day on Tuesday as a cold front slides through the area.

Cooler weather will filter in behind the front for Wednesday and Thursday before we return to the 80’s for high temperatures on Friday and through the rest of the weekend.

At this point, it looks like Saturday will be humid with a chance for some rain on Saturday afternoon.

Sunday is looking wet from start to finish as a cold front is expected to once again slide through.

