PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We’re starting off with a mixture of sunshine and clouds depending on how far north or south you live. Areas to the east, which are enjoying more sunshine, are already into the 80s for temperatures while Pittsburgh and areas along I-79 have had more cloud cover, limiting temperatures a bit.

Everyone will push into the lower 80s this afternoon and we have another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms to watch.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Armstrong, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson counties until 3:15 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for Somerset and Westmoreland counties has since expired.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM *WARNING* is in effect for Westmoreland & Somerset Counties until 2:15pm. Large hail and damaging winds possible with this storm that is barely moving. Also, plan on heavy rain. https://t.co/gg6uaS8CJz @kdka pic.twitter.com/0zmxoqqycE — Ray Petelin (@RayPetelinWx) June 22, 2020

In Ohio, the Youngstown area is under a Tornado Warning.

The broad rotation on that #Youngstown area #tornado warning looks very similar from the #Cleveland radar site (looking at it from the other direction). The tornado warning, there, continues until 1:45pm. Seek shelter in that area. pic.twitter.com/M40AxToEgv — Ray Petelin (@RayPetelinWx) June 22, 2020

Afternoon convection will be triggered again by daytime heating, and the more sunshine we have, the better the chance that some of these will pop up and possibly become strong to severe with hail or gusty winds.

We are under a “marginal” risk category from the Storm Prediction Center for severe storms today and tonight.

A cold front swings through Tuesday, bringing another good chance at some much-needed rain.

We’re running 1.50″ below normal for June precipitation and this dry stretch to end May and start June has cut our yearly surplus to only 2.0″. So, yes, we could use some rain!

