PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium has welcomed an adorable new baby that is sure to bring lots of smiles to its visitors.

Smiley, the California sea lion pup, was born last Wednesday, June 10, to mom, Kelilah.

The zoo says the pair are doing very well.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Zoo)

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Zoo)

Henry Kacprzyk, the curator of the zoo’s Kids Kingdom, says, “We are all very excited and happy for Kelilah.”

Pittsburgh Zoo has teamed with Eat ‘n Park to name the pup after the iconic Pittsburgh Smiley Cookie.

Smiley’s gender has not yet been determined, but zookeepers say one mom and baby get a little more acclimated, vets and animal care specialists will give the pup a full exam and determine if it’s a boy or girl.

The zoo says sea lion pups are born dark brown to black, but will fade to light brown within a couple of weeks.

“The next big challenge for Smiley will be when Kelilah begins the first swimming lessons in a couple of weeks,” says Kacprzyk in a news release.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Zoo)

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Zoo)

Kelilah and Smiley are on exhibit now at the Pittsburgh Zoo.

For more on the zoo, visit their website here.

