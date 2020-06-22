PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium has welcomed an adorable new baby that is sure to bring lots of smiles to its visitors.

Smiley, the California sea lion pup, was born last Wednesday, June 10, to mom, Kelilah.

The zoo says the pair are doing very well.

Henry Kacprzyk, the curator of the zoo’s Kids Kingdom, says, “We are all very excited and happy for Kelilah.”

Pittsburgh Zoo has teamed with Eat ‘n Park to name the pup after the iconic Pittsburgh Smiley Cookie.

On Wednesday, June 10 one of our female California sea lions, Kalilah, gave birth to her first pup! This video clip was taken when the pup was just 3 hours old. 💕 Full press release >> https://t.co/BGs6VCCgju pic.twitter.com/XyuDAoUybk — Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium (@PghZoo) June 22, 2020

Smiley’s gender has not yet been determined, but zookeepers say one mom and baby get a little more acclimated, vets and animal care specialists will give the pup a full exam and determine if it’s a boy or girl.

The zoo says sea lion pups are born dark brown to black, but will fade to light brown within a couple of weeks.

“The next big challenge for Smiley will be when Kelilah begins the first swimming lessons in a couple of weeks,” says Kacprzyk in a news release.

Kelilah and Smiley are on exhibit now at the Pittsburgh Zoo.

