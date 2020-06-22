MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police are investigating a late night shooting along Evans Avenue — the third in McKeesport within the last week.

All of the shootings happened within an area covering 1 & 1/2 miles from Fifth Avenue to Crawford Village.

Two of the three victims are women.

This most recent victim of gun violence is now fighting for her life in the hospital after being shot numerous times.

Allegheny County Police say this most recent shooting in McKeesport happened along Evans Avenue around 10:30 Sunday night.

They say a woman was found who had been shot in the back, arm, and leg.

She was taken to an area hospital and was last listed in critical condition.

At the scene, it appeared that a car window had been shot out with almost 2 dozen evidence markers on the ground.

Video also captured detectives checking out a nearby home and searching for evidence.

Meanwhile, police have issued an arrest warrant for Gabrielle Parker.

They say she shot and killed Ericka Stevens outside of the McKeesport Beer Barrel early Thursday morning.

Investigators say it was surveillance video and witnesses that helped them identify the 33-year-old.

Police say it was a fight that led to the deadly shooting.

Just a few days earlier, a man was shot and killed in Crawford Village in McKeesport.

George Brosey died on scene. Police say surveillance video shows three men shooting at him.

As of right now, they’re working to learn why that was a targeted shooting.

The most recent shooting along Evans Avenue remains under investigation.