SQUIRREL HILL, Pa. (KDKA) — Honk for Rabbi Jamie Gibson. He served and taught at Temple Sinai since 1988.
Last year, the Rabbi announced his retirement.
On Saturday, he and his wife were honored with a drive-by parade in Squirrel Hill.
Temple members say it was a proper send-off.
“I’m completely overwhelmed,” Gibson said.
“The love has been flowing nonstop for the last two months. I’ve had to say goodbye to people I’ve worked with for more than 30 years, and people who I’ve become very close to not just here in our sacred community of Temple Sinai, but the entire Pittsburgh city, community, and region,” Gibson said.
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto presented Rabbi Gibson with a proclamation for all of his work.
