SOUTH FAYETTE (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police are investigating after a man was found suffering from severe head injuries in South Fayette Township.
Police say the 58-year-old man was found around 7:30 a.m. Sunday outside of his apartment building on Ridge Point Circle.
According to investigators, the man took a ride-share home from a local bar. He is seen on a surveillance camera getting out of the vehicle and walking toward his apartment, but then drops out of view.
The ride-share vehicle is shown pulling away.
South Fayette police and paramedics then found him with the head injuries.
He was rushed to a local hospital where he was diagnosed with a depressed skull fracture on the back of his head and is listed in critical condition.
Police are now trying to determine how he sustained the injury. His name has not been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477).
