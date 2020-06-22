WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) – A man accused of shooting and killing another man in West Mifflin last month has been arrested.
A deadly shooting in West Mifflin in May led police to issue an arrest warrant for Daymond Wiggins. On Monday, Allegheny County police say state police in Laporte County, Indiana conducted a traffic stop and took Wiggins into custody.
West Mifflin Police were dispatched to the Mon View Heights housing complex along Midway Drive just after 11 p.m. May 18 for a report of shots fired and a male who had been shot lying in a yard.
When officers arrived, they discovered 45-year-old Thomas Johnson from Duquense had been shot in the head.
Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner.
Wiggins is waiting extradition.
You must log in to post a comment.