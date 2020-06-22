CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports Highest 1-Day Spike In Cases Since Early May
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) – A man accused of shooting and killing another man in West Mifflin last month has been arrested.

A deadly shooting in West Mifflin in May led police to issue an arrest warrant for Daymond Wiggins. On Monday, Allegheny County police say state police in Laporte County, Indiana conducted a traffic stop and took Wiggins into custody.

(Photo Credit: Allegheny County Police)

West Mifflin Police were dispatched to the Mon View Heights housing complex along Midway Drive just after 11 p.m. May 18 for a report of shots fired and a male who had been shot lying in a yard.

When officers arrived, they discovered 45-year-old Thomas Johnson from Duquense had been shot in the head.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner.

Wiggins is waiting extradition.

