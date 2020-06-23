Pittsburgh Police say a little girl around 3 years old was hit by a gray or green BMW sedan. The call to 911 came in just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
A neighbor rendered aid to the child at Edgar Street and Biscayne Drive in Carrick, police say.
According to police, the family was getting ready to leave when the girl darted out into the street and was hit.
She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
