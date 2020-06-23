CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin Says 2 Players Have Recovered From COVID-19
By Amy Wadas
(Photo Credit: KDKA’s Amy Wadas)

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A child was seriously injured after a hit-and-run in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Police say a little girl around 3 years old was hit by a gray or green BMW sedan. The call to 911 came in just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Jim Cahalan)

A neighbor rendered aid to the child at Edgar Street and Biscayne Drive in Carrick, police say.

According to police, the family was getting ready to leave when the girl darted out into the street and was hit.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

