PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 19 new Coronavirus cases Tuesday, and one additional death.

The number of cases county-wide stands at 2,239 since March 14. This includes 2,100 confirmed cases and 139 probable cases.

Officials report that 370 patients have been or are presently hospitalized among all cases, with five new patients hospitalized since Monday’s report. Of the hospitalized patients, 145 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 70 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The death toll has risen to 179, with 167 confirmed deaths and 12 that are probable. A probable death is when a person had not had a positive test for COVID-19.

The Health Department is today announcing the death of a 23-year-old county resident who passed away back in April.

They say, “The death was mistakenly listed in a neighboring county. The individual had significant complex chronic health conditions.”

All other deaths have been in patients ages 42 to 103. The median age of deceased patients in the county is 84 years of age.

For information relative to number of cases by date the test was taken and deaths by date of death and municipality, visit the county’s dashboard at https://t.co/xgXnlePTs9. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) June 23, 2020

We continue to extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of those who have lost loved ones, and our thoughts go out to all those who have been impacted by the virus. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) June 23, 2020

The Health Department says 53% of all Coronavirus patients are female, and 47% of them are male.

The highest number of cases remains in the 25-49 age bracket with 34%. The 65 and older age group has the second highest number of cases at 29%, and the 50-64 age group is third at 25%.

Here is the age breakdown:

00-04 – 20 (1%)

05-12 – 28 (1%)

13-18 – 38 (2%)

19-24 – 165 (7%)

25-49 – 770 (34%)

50-64 – 565 (25%)

65 + — 653 (29%)

Health officials say, as of Monday’s report, 47,877 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:

Stay with KDKA for the latest on the developing story.