PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A baby raccoon that got its head stuck in a grape jelly jar is doing much better thanks to Humane Animal Rescue.

The shelter’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Center is caring for the 7-week-old raccoon until he gets to 16 weeks of age. Then, he will be released back into the wild.

The raccoon was brought in on June 3 after being found by a Good Samaritan in the city’s East End.

The staff safely removed the jelly jar, and then gave the critter a full exam.

They found the jelly jar bandit to be in good health, so they put it in isolation for 10 days as a precaution for rabies and then introduced him to some of the other raccoons at the shelter. Now, the grapeful raccoon likes just hanging around!

🍇 VERY GRAPEFUL! 🍇 After help from rehabbers, our jelly-jar bandit has been cleared from isolation & introduced to other raccoons! We’ll provide them with daily care & enrichment until they reach 16 weeks of age, when they can be safely released into their natural habitat! pic.twitter.com/ViCv3T1l4w — Humane Animal Rescue (@HARSavesLives) June 23, 2020

Humane Animal Rescue Wildlife Rehabilitation Center is currently caring for about 30 raccoons.

They are all getting care and enrichment until they can be released.

For more information on Humane Animal Rescue’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, click here.