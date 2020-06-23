PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man accused of assaulting a police horse and vandalizing a cop car has been arrested.

Pittsburgh Police said Tuesday 24-year-old Raekwon Blankenship from Crafton was arrested in connection with the riots in downtown Pittsburgh May 30.

He’s facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault, riot, propulsion of missiles and criminal attempt of cruelty to animals.

Police say he was being taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

Pittsburgh Police say the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office and Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office helped with the investigation.

Peaceful protests the Saturday following George Floyd’s death turned violent after they were “hijacked,” Pittsburgh officials say.

Pittsburgh Public Safety director Wendell Hissrich says a small number of people allegedly damaged 71 businesses, looted goods and left more than a dozen officers hurt.

The Damage Assessment and Accountability Taskforce is compromised of state and federal law enforcement agencies gathering evidence in order to identify this small group of people accused of turning peaceful protests into riots.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7800 and ask for the task force or email DAAT@Pittsburghpa.gov.