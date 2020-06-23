PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 31-year old man is facing charges after an alleged assault in Pittsburgh’s Homewood North neighborhood.
Pittsburgh Police and paramedics were dispatched to the 7200 block of Frankstown Avenue on Friday, June 19 just before 5:00 p.m. for a reported assault.
Upon arrival, officers and paramedics discovered a 63-year old male with severe head trauma. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.
Later that evening, officers detained a man who police identified as Marlon Johnson.
Johnson was detained in Homewood after matching a suspect’s description.
He was taken to Pittsburgh Police headquarters for questioning before being arrested and taken to the Allegheny County Jail on aggravated assault charges.
The victim ultimately passed away on Sunday, June 21.
Johnson could be facing additional charges.
