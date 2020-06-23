Comments
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — North Hills School District says it has no plans to change its mascot from the Indians.
The district sent out a statement on Tuesday, acknowledging the messages it has received and conversations on social media about changing the mascot.
But district leaders say their top priority is opening safely for the next school year.
“While we appreciate the concern from those who have taken the time to reach out to us directly, we, like all school districts, must remain focused on safely getting our students and teachers back into the classroom in August,” the statement said.
The district has created a new anti-racism task force to identify inequalities.
