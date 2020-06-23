PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A recent study says residents of Pennsylvania can rest easy knowing they are safe from natural disasters.

According to ValuePenguin, Pennsylvania comes in at No. 43 in its rankings of states most at risk for major disasters.

The Keystone State had an average of .8 FEMA disasters between 2014-18. The cost per household annual is also $7.

Researchers forecast that 2020 is on pace to be the most “disaster-heavy year” due to the coronavirus pandemic, ValuePenguin says.

Deleware is the safest state, while Texas is the most at risk.

ValuePegnguin analyzed the National Weather Service’s nationwide disaster reports by state between 2014 and 2018. They crossed-reference the reports with U.S. Census population data to determine costs by household.

