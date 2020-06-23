HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 510 new cases of Coronavirus on Tuesday, in addition to 38 new deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 82,696 since Monday’s report.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The statewide death toll has reached 6,464.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

There are 596,407 patients who have tested negative to date. Additionally, there are 631 probable or unconfirmed cases at this time.

State Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a news release, “As we move closer to having the entire state in the green phase, we must remain committed to protecting against COVID-19. Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, the virus has not gone away. Each of us has a responsibility to continue to protect ourselves, our loved ones and others by wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and washing our hands frequently. Together we can protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”

Across the state, nearly 37% of the cases have been diagnosed in the 25-49 age group. That group continues to lead the age breakdown. The 65 or older age bracket has 28% of the cases, and the 50-64 age group has about 25% of the cases.

Here is the full age breakdown from the state:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

2% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 7% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 25% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 28% are ages 65 or older.

The state health department numbers show there are 17,294 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 3,082 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 20,376. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 4,410 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 6,260 of the state’s total cases are in health care workers.

Locally, Allegheny County health officials reported 19 new cases on Thursday. The death toll stands at 179.

To see the state’s county-by-county breakdown of cases and deaths, visit this link.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the yellow or green phase of reopening.

