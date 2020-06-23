PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If players want to take a knee during the national anthem, Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin reportedly said it’s the team’s intention to support them.

His statement comes after the death of George Floyd, Rayshard Brooks and Breonna Taylor.

Tomlin on players taking a knee

"It’s our intention to support those guys in any statement or action they take as long as it is done so thoughtfully with class and that includes kneeling.” — Will Graves (@WillGravesAP) June 23, 2020

Tomlin reportedly said Tuesday the organization is focused on supporting players and what they want to do.

“It’s our intention to support those guys in any statement or action they take as long as it is done so thoughtfully with class and that includes kneeling,” Tomlin said, according to AP sports writer Will Graves.

In 2017, the Steelers’ approach to the national anthem created controversy. Every member of the team except for former Army Ranger and left tackle Alejandro Villanueva stayed back in an attempt to stand

Kneeling during the national anthem was started by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Tomlin on Steelers players re: social justice.

"As an organization and as a staff we’ve really focused our energies on supporting our players and their wishes and establishing structure and support to the things they want to say and do." — Will Graves (@WillGravesAP) June 23, 2020

Now as calls to defund and reform the police echo around the country, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell released an apology video saying the league was wrong for not listening to players earlier.

Defensive end Cam Heyward says people are beginning to see Kaepernick wasn’t “blowing up smoke.” He said he thinks the team wants to stay united in what they do this year.