PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger opened up about his past addictions to alcohol and pornography at a virtual conference this weekend, the Trib reports.
The ManUp Conference is a yearly effort between Head Coach Mike Tomlin and Urban Impact.
The Trib reports Roethlisberger used his time at the conference to talk about how he was addicted to alcohol and pornography saying, that “makes me then not the best husband, not the best father, not the best Christian I can be.”
Roethlisberger was once facing rape and sexual assault accusations from two different women.
He said it was his marriage in 2011 that brought religion back into his life and his faith was reinforced when he was baptized 3 years ago, the Trib reports.
