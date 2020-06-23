CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin Says 2 Players Have Recovered From COVID-19
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Child Predator, Local TV, North Side, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Police, Rape

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are asking for help tracking down a “suspected child predator.”

Police issued an arrest warrant for 43-year-old Delrio Demetrius Ivy from the North Side.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Police)

Pittsburgh Police say he’s facing multiple charges, including rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a child and aggravated indecent assault of a child.

He’s described as 6 feet tall, weighing 210 pounds. Police say he’s known to frequent the Manchester area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Special Victims Unit at 412-323-7141.

Comments