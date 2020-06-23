CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports Highest 1-Day Spike In Cases Since Early May
By Ron Smiley
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) —  It’s looking like another day where storms will be possible.

While today is marked under the same ‘marginal risk’ that we were under Monday, the set-up today is a lot different than yesterday’s.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Today’s driver for potential severe weather will be a cool front that drops in from the northwest.

This will cause an environment primed for strong storms with destructive straight line wind being the main concern today.

While storms and rain will be possible off and on throughout the day, severe storm chances will spike between 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m just ahead and along of the front as it moves through.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

With mostly cloudy skies today, high temperatures won’t reach the 83 mark that we hit on Monday.

I have Pittsburgh hitting a high of 81 degrees today.

Most of the day will be dry with off and on rain showers and occasional storms possible beginning this morning and continuing through the early evening hours.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Noon temperatures will be in the upper 70’s.

Behind the cold front will come some comfortable days on Wednesday and Thursday.

Both days will see high temperatures in the upper 70s.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Data continues to show an afternoon rain chance on both days and I will keep in a low rain chance for both days.

The weekend is looking soggy with rain around both on Saturday afternoon and through the day on Sunday.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

