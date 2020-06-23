PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police have arrested a man suspected of throwing a cinder block at a police truck during the peaceful protests that turned violent the weekend after George Floyd’s death.
On Tuesday, police say 31-year-old George Allen was arrested. He is charged with aggravated assault, riot, propulsion of missiles, recklessly endangering another person and criminal mischief.
The Pittsburgh police said Allen is suspected of throwing the object through the front passenger window of a tactical operations support truck on May 30 just before 5:15 p.m.
He is currently being taken to Allegheny County Jail, police say.
Peaceful protests the Saturday following Floyd’s death turned violent after they were “hijacked,” Pittsburgh officials say.
Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich says a small number of people allegedly damaged 71 businesses, looted goods and left more than a dozen officers hurt.
The Damage Assessment and Accountability Taskforce is compromised of state and federal law enforcement agencies gathering evidence in order to identify this small group of people accused of turning peaceful protests into riots.
Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7800 and ask for the task force or email DAAT@Pittsburghpa.gov.
