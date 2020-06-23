Comments
HOMESTEAD, Pa. (KDKA) – A person was struck by a train in Homestead.
Dispatchers confirm a person was hit by a train at the Amity Street Crossing in Homestead.
Homestead: 600 block Amity St – Train vs pedestrian collision; responders on scene and rail company notified.
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) June 23, 2020
There’s no word on that victim’s condition or if anyone else was injured.
Allegheny County on Twitter said responders are on scene and the rail company has been notified.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.