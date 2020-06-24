PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hundreds of protesters have surrounded a bar in downtown Pittsburgh, demanding changes to the bar’s policies.

The protesters have gathered Wednesday on Liberty Avenue at the intersection of Smithfield Street. The group has been organized by Pittsburgh’s LGBTQIA+ community of color.

They are outside bars they say are white own and discriminating against members of LGBTQIA+ community of color.

Several hundred are gathered on Liberty Avenue downtown saying they will continue to protest until they are heard. The group assembled is supporting Pittsburgh's LGBTQIA+ communities of color. They say they refuse to be silenced about racism of any kind @KDKA for more. pic.twitter.com/l2KsbHsqsE — PamSuranoKDKA (@PamSuranoKDKA) June 24, 2020

The protesters say when people in the community try to go inside some of the bars, they are told to leave or told of a new dress code.

They say they are made to feel unwelcomed.

