By Pam Surano
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hundreds of protesters have surrounded a bar in downtown Pittsburgh, demanding changes to the bar’s policies.

The protesters have gathered Wednesday on Liberty Avenue at the intersection of Smithfield Street. The group has been organized by Pittsburgh’s LGBTQIA+ community of color.

They are outside bars they say are white own and discriminating against members of LGBTQIA+ community of color.

The protesters say when people in the community try to go inside some of the bars, they are told to leave or told of a new dress code.

They say they are made to feel unwelcomed.

