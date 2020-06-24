CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Department Reports Another Large Jump, With 45 New Cases And 5 More Deaths
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two prominent Steelers took some time to help others.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Steelers)

On Wednesday, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, tight end Vance McDonald and their families packed up food and prepared it for distribution to families in need.

The Steelers say they have teamed up with local partners to bring Trucks of Hope to the Pittsburgh area.

Trucks of Hope is a part of Convoy of Hope, which provides help and hope to those who are impoverished, hungry and hurting, according to its website.

https://twitter.com/steelers/status/1275886961476153344

