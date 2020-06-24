Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two prominent Steelers took some time to help others.
On Wednesday, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, tight end Vance McDonald and their families packed up food and prepared it for distribution to families in need.
The Steelers say they have teamed up with local partners to bring Trucks of Hope to the Pittsburgh area.
Trucks of Hope is a part of Convoy of Hope, which provides help and hope to those who are impoverished, hungry and hurting, according to its website.
