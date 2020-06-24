BET announced another round of performs for this Sunday’s BET Awards 2020 which will be simulcast across BET HER and CBS at 8/7c. Among the newly announced performers are Black Thought, Jay Rock, Karen Clark Sheard, Kierra Sheard, Mister Jahi, Nas, Public Enemy, Rapsody, Questlove, and YG. As previously announced, this year’s awards will be hosted by Amanda Seales.

Additionally, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, along with leading entertainers Billy Porter, Courtney B. Vance, Debbie Allen, Deon Cole, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, La La Anthony, Lena Waithe, Lizzo, Michael B. Jordan, Misty Copeland, Naomi Campbell, Omari Hardwick, Quavo, Quincy Jones, Rapsody, Regina Hall, Samuel L. Jackson, Saweetie, Sterling K. Brown, Viola Davis, Whoopi Goldberg and more will make appearances at the annual show, which expanded its footprint to go beyond the confines of a traditional stage show in response to safety precautions in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, marking a first for the network.

Previously announced BET Awards 2020 performers include Alicia Keys, Chloe X Halle, DaBaby, D Smoke, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Jonathan McReynolds, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, SiR, Summer Walker, Usher, and Wayne Brady, with appearances by BET Amplified Artists, Masego and Lonr. are also set to take the BET Amplified Music Stage, a platform for emerging artists.

Be sure to tune in this Sunday, June 28th at 8/7 for the BET Awards 2020 on BET, BET HER and CBS. Check your local listings for more information.