PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Due to the coronavirus pandemic, museums in Pittsburgh have been closed since March 14.

Since shutting down, they have been working with other museums across Pennsylvania in order to figure out a way to reopen and to reopen safely.

Now, they are telling visitors to plan ahead as fewer people will be allowed in the museums and there will also be what will be known as “timed ticketing.”

This means visitors will be able to purchase tickets that will grant visitors a time when they can enter the museums, those times will be 30 minutes apart.

CARNEGIE MUSEUMS OPENING ON JUNE 26:

Carnegie Museum of Art

Carnegie Museum of Natural History

Carnegie Science Center

Andy Warhol Museum

There will also be new guidelines in place, including limiting the number of visitors to 25% of building capacity at any time, marked foot-traffic patterns, modifying interactive exhibits, and the addition of numerous hand sanitizers at interactive exhibits.

Masks will be required upon entry and social distancing protocols will be in place.

Starting on June 26 and through June 28, four museums will be open to members and beginning on June 29, they will reopen to the public.