OAKMONT, Pa. (KDKA) – Three adults are facing multiple charges — including homicide and aggravated indecent assault of a child — in the death of a 3-year-old girl police say was found “badly bruised and malnourished.”

Earlier this month, Allegheny County 911 was notified of an unresponsive child in the 500 block of 10th Street in Oakmont.

First responders found the child not breathing and used life-saving measures, according to police. They say she appeared “badly bruised and malnourished.”

The child was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives initiated the investigation, police say.

On Wednesday, police announced the child’s father, 29-year-old Jose Eduardo Salazar-Ortiz Sr.; the child’s step-mother, 27-year-old Laura Michelle Ramriez; and Ramriez’s sister, 20-year-old Alexis Herrera, are responsible for the child’s death.

They are facing multiple charges, including criminal homicide, criminal conspiracy and aggravated indecent assault of a child. Herrera and Ramriez also face unlawful restraint and false imprisonment charges.

The father and step-mother are behind bars, while a warrant is out for Alexis Melissa Herrera’s arrest. She’s described as a Hispanic female who stands at 5-foot-6 and weighs 220 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call county police at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.